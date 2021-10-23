Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T13:21:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 1:21 pm

Heavy rain induced landslide suspended the traffic on the 270-km long stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road on Saturday. Heavy rain lashed several parts of Jammu with higher reaches experiencing first moderate snowfall, officials said.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (national highway) Shabir Malik, the massive landslide triggered by heavy rains occurred at the Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town leading to a snarled-up traffic.

He said falling of stones from hillock overlooking the highway were also reported from several places between the Ramban-Banihal sector, including Kela Morh and Moumpassi.

"The incessant rains are hampering the restoration work on the highway…It will take at least five hours to clear the landslide in Cafeteria Morh area after the rain stops," Malik said, adding that the concerned agencies have kept their men and machines ready to carry out the road clearance operation.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Officials said the traffic on the Mughal Road, an alternate link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu Region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was also suspended due to moderate snowfall at Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas overnight.

Besides Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road, reports of first moderate snowfall were also received from higher reaches of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts, the officials said.

A weather office spokesperson said moderate rainfall over plains and light to moderate snow was observed over middle and upper reaches during the last 12 hours.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 24 hours and said there will be a significant improvement from October 24 afternoon.

Banihal in Ramban district recorded the highest 47.8 mm of rainfall during the past 12 hours till 8.30 am Saturday, followed by 33.8 mm in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, the spokesperson said.

He said Jammu recorded 12.8 mm of rainfall and a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal during this part of the season. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Banihal, j&k Landslide Jammu-Srinagar Highway Mughal Road Heavy Rain National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

PM Modi To Meet Seven Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Manufactures

India Registers 16,326 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Decline

Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi To Review Extension Of BSF’s Territorial Jurisdiction

Ahead Of Amit Shah’s Visit, Security Review Meeting Held In Jammu and Kashmir

India 'Steadfast Partner' In Global Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Uttarakhand-Himachal: Indian Army, ITBP Find Two More Trekkers' Bodies, Five Others Airlifted

Uttarakhand-Himachal: Indian Army, ITBP Find Two More Trekkers' Bodies, Five Others Airlifted

EAM S Jaishankar Meets WTO Director, Vice President European Commission

EAM S Jaishankar Meets WTO Director, Vice President European Commission

How Himachal Pradesh Is Waging War On Drugs Against Cartels In The Hills

How Himachal Pradesh Is Waging War On Drugs Against Cartels In The Hills

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have lost all their five encounters against India in T20 World Cups so far and would like to break the jinx when the arch-rivals face-off on Sunday.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Naseer Ganai / He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

Advertisement