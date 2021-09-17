Friday, Sep 17, 2021
J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

In the latest order by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, government employees have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates with 'hostile' links.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates
Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued new order for government employees | PTI

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates
2021-09-17T11:23:12+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:23 am

“Every government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a Government servant,” reads the latest government order issued by the General Administrative Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

The order further adds that action will be initiated against employees who fail to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India's national and security interests. Action will also be taken against employees in case they fail to report an unauthorized association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service.

In the latest order, the government says during periodic verification of character and antecedents of government employees, it has to be kept in mind, whether there is any involvement in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition, secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence or any other unconstitutional act by the employee.

The government order says that association or sympathy with persons who are attempting to commit such acts or involved in aiding or abetting or advocating such acts should be listed.

“Involvement of an individual's immediate family, persons sharing residential space with the employee to whom he or she may be bound by affection, influence, or obligation or involved in any of the above acts, directly or indirectly, having a potential of subjecting the individual to duress, thereby posing a grave security risk,” the order reads.

“Reports indicating that representatives or nationals from a foreign country are acting to increase the vulnerability of the individual to possible future exploitation, coercion or pressure,” the order reads.

“Report contacts with citizens of other countries or financial interests in other countries which make an individual potentially vulnerable to coercion, exploitation, or pressure by a foreign Government. On the basis of discrete verifications, a list of adversely reported employees received by the government from time to time shall be taken into cognizance by the concerned administrative departments which shall then immediately report it to the general administration department,” the report says.

It says in case of any adverse report such employees who are due for promotion their cases shall be put on hold immediately. Further, such cases will be submitted to the UT Level Screening Committee constituted for the purpose.

“On confirmation of the adverse report by the UT Level Screening Committee, further action shall be taken against the adversely reported employee(s), which may include termination from Government services,” the order reads.

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir
