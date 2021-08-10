On World. Tribal Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that that the state government was providing farming machinery, equipment and other items worth Rs 734 crore to 2 lakh growers to mark the World Tribal Day.

The chief minister was addressing a ceremony in Ranchi on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People or the World Tribal Day which is observed on August 9 each year.

Soren said the state government has fixed a target of providing Kisan Credit Cards to 38 lakh farmers.

So far 7 lakh farmers have applied for it out of which 1.46 lakh applications have been accepted, the chief minister said.

Expressing the state government’s commitment to make farmers self-reliant, Soren appealed to the cultivators to take full advantage of government schemes, as per a statement issued by the state government.

"Several schemes have been launched to help farmers and others.All the schemes will also be audited from time to time to know whether the benefits are reaching you or not," he said.

The state government is making continuous efforts to make the farmers self-reliant, he said.

"Today, on the occasion of World Tribal Day, all of us are working to pay respect to the farmers of the state. From today the farmers of Jharkhand will be known as Birsa Kisan. Even before Independence, our ancestors had struggled to save water, forest, land keeping in mind their coming generation.

“Many brave sons including Birsa Munda, Tilka Manjhi, Sido Kanho, Chand-Bhairava, Phoolo-Jhano sacrificed their lives. Jharkhand has been the land of heroes," he said.

Pointing out that traditional sources of income have come down in rural areas, Soren said, rural farmers have gradually given up their sources of income like forest produce due to deficiencies and lapses.

He said though production of lac, silk is highest in Jharkhand, but "we are not able to get the full benefits of these resources.

" Work is being done with a commitment to make available markets and fair price for forest produce for the farmers. Federations will be formed soon for the expansion of the produce."

Soren said a large part of the state's population thrive on agriculture. Animal husbandry and livestock are easy means of income for them.

"Our government has given special emphasis on animal husbandry. Cattle are being provided to rural farmers and agricultural labourers on a subsidiary basis," he said.

The chief minister said that about 40 per cent of the children in the state suffer from malnutrition.

"Our government has decided that eggs should be provided to these children six days a week. It is our resolve to make the children malnutrition-free in the state. The government is promoting animal husbandry, poultry, egg production, and fish production," Soren added.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine