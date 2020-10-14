Jammu: Four People Booked For Conspiracy, Forgery Of Rs 18 Lakh In Land Scam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch on Wednesday booked four people, including two brothers, for duping a businessman of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of selling over half an acre land here, an official spokesperson said.

The plot of land under contention belongs to the state and the accused conspired and committed forgery and cheated the complainant, following which a formal case was registered against them under relevant sections of the law, the spokesman of Crime Branch, Jammu, said.

He said a written complaint was lodged by Raj Daluja, a resident of Trikuta Nagar, alleging that Kuldeep Mahajan, his brother Rakesh Kumar Mahajan, Mohd Sharif Sartaj and Ishwar Dass approached him and claimed that a plot of land at Rakh Bahu is owned and in their possession under cultivation and induced him that they are fully competent to sell or transfer the land for development of his business.

“Deal for the said piece of land was finalised for consideration of Rs 68 lakh, and the complaint paid Rs four lakh as advance money and later on, Rs 14 lakh to the accused through cheques,” the spokesman said, adding the complainant further alleged that an agreement to sell was executed and duly registered.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated, and during the course of inquiry, it has prima facie been established that the piece of land under contention is state land, and the accused persons conspired and committed forgery and duped him of his money, the official said.

