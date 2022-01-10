Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T19:04:12+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 7:04 pm

The Election Commission of India has announced polls for five states: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand but Jammu and Kashmir has been left out in the cold. 

Mainstream political parties in the state say that the omission of J&K indicates the government has the plan to keep it under the President's rule.

“The ECI and the Government of India need to answer, why J&K should be singled out and be deprived of having a democratically elected government even after five years of Governor’s rule,” asks NC leader Tanvir Sadiq. 

Related Stories

Omar Abdullah: "Some People Do Not Want Elections To Be Held In Jammu And Kashmir"

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

He says, if the government has taken an excuse for the Delimitation exercise, then did they not hold elections in Assam by withholding the Delimitation process.

“If the excuse is increasing the seats, did they increase the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? Didn't they hold elections in these states without Delimitation?” he asks.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

BJP General Secretary, Ashok Koul says the elections will not be held till the Delimitation Commission submits its report. “Elections in J&K are due but let the Commission submit its report first then it will be decided,” he says.

However, Congress party J&K president GA Mir is skeptical about polls even after the Delimitation Commission gives its report. 
“During the all parties meeting with the Prime Minister all parties demanded polls in J&K after the restoration of the statehood to J&K. The government has been adamant that it will first present the Delimitation Commission report, then elections will be held and then there could be the restoration of the statehood,” says Mir. 

He says the Delimitation Commission's draft report has made everyone in J&K unhappy and after the final report comes to a lot of resentment among different sections will be seen and no one knows what the BJP government comes up after the Delimitation Commission. 

"That is why I don't see any possibility of the polls even after the Delimitation Commission submits its report," says Mir.

A senior leader of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Alliance pleading anonymity says the government cites the Delimitation Commission and other excuses for not restoring statehood in J&K and holding elections. 

“I personally believe it is not the Delimitation Commission report or anything that the BJP is waiting for. The BJP is waiting for the outcome of the UP polls to talk about restoration of statehood or elections in J&K. How politics will play out in J&K, depends upon whether BJP wins in UP or not,” he says.  

In 2020 the Delimitation Commission panel was set up to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and four northeastern states — Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. 

However, the one-year extension was given for Jammu and Kashmir when it was coming to end on March 5, 2021.  In December 2021, the Delimitation Panel in its draft recommendation proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley even though the Kashmir region has more population than Jammu evoking a sharp response from mainstream parties in the Valley. 

The mainstream parties have rejected the recommendations of the Commission.

“There is no reason to single out Jammu and Kashmir for polls and not to wait to initiate Delimitation exercise alongside the rest of the country.  One thing is clear that when the election to the assembly in J&K will be held they will be the most important ever elections for all stakeholders,” says Sadiq.  

Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government since June 2018. In June 2018, the BJP broke its alliance with PDP forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign. Five months later, on November 28, 2018, then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the legislative assembly minutes after Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP staked claim to form the government with the support of Congress and National Conference. A month later on December 19, 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind issued a proclamation promulgating President's Rule in J&K under article 356 of the Constitution of India. Eight months later, the BJP government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Usually, ECI should have held the polls within six months of the dissolution of assembly as the government has been claiming that the law and order situation has improved in J&K after the dissolution of Assembly in J&K and J&K. But the ECI continues to drag its feet on Assembly polls.

Even on June 28, 2019, Union home minister Amit Shah had said the government has done a lot to end “terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and now that the law and order situation has improved, assembly elections can be held in the state within the next six months.” The promise of elections came from the government when Shah tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha for an extension of the President's Rule in J&K.
A senior political leader says the BJP wants to ensure not to have elections till it ensures that only BJP comes into power in J&K through gerrymandering of the delimitation commission. “It looks the government is not sure of it yet even after draft delimitation commission report and hence the ECI is dragging its feet on polls,” says the leader.

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: Article 370 Article 370 abrogation National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Directed To Furnish Permission Taken For Padayatra Before High Court

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Admit Students Through CUET From 2022-23

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Safe?

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

Jayanta Oinam / Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus. The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement