Poshan
Jammu and Kashmir: Officials Arrest Man Accused Of Rape, Who Evaded Police For Nine Years

The accused was arrested in Resai district after police received a tip-off. He evaded arrest all these years by constantly being on the run, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
After a hunt that spanned nine years, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was booked for rape and abduction of a minor girl in 2021, officials said.

The accused was arrested in Resai district after police received a tip-off. He evaded arrest all these years by constantly being on the run, police said.

The accused has been identified as one Mohd Mushtaq.

(With PTI inputs)

 

