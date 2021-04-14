Jammu and Kashmir: Officials Arrest Man Accused Of Rape, Who Evaded Police For Nine Years

After a hunt that spanned nine years, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was booked for rape and abduction of a minor girl in 2021, officials said.
The accused was arrested in Resai district after police received a tip-off. He evaded arrest all these years by constantly being on the run, police said.
The accused has been identified as one Mohd Mushtaq.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
It’s Time To Junk The Electoral Bond
5 IIITs Declared As ‘Institution Of National Importance’
Covid-19 Diet: What To Eat Before And After Getting Vaccine; All You Need To Know