November 20, 2020
Corona
Jaish Terrorists Planned 'Something Big' On 26/11 Anniversary, PM Holds Review Meeting

Government sources say NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials attended the meeting.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-20T16:16:54+05:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak "major havoc and destruction".

Government sources said that the terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted."

Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

"Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added.

In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation.

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

Lockdown In Gujarat Ruled Out; CM Rupani Says, 'Curfew Only In Ahmedabad City'

