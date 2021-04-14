April 14, 2021
Jaipur: Labourer Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old-Girl

The incident came to light after the minor’s mother lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday, officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Police arrested a labourer in Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with the rape of an eight-year-old girl.

The accused raped the minor at a construction site on Monday, police said.

The incident came to light after the minor’s mother lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday, officials said. Soon after, about 200 policemen were deployed to trace the accused, officials said adding that the victim had undergone a medical examination.

“One team spotted a suspicious man who had covered his face and was rushing toward a bus stand on the 200-feet bypass road. The policemen asked his name but he misled them. Since his face was matching with the accused, they further asked for more details following which he tried to escape but was caught,” DCP South Harendra Mahawar said.

The accused is being questioned further, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

