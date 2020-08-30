August 30, 2020
Corona
J-K: 10 Militants Killed In Encounters In 3 Days; 2 Police Personnel Dead

Three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of J-K police were killed in exchange of fire during an encounter in Srinagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2020
Representational Image
File Photo
2020-08-30T09:01:30+05:30

Three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

Militants fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday night, a police official said.

He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there.

During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the firing resumed this morning, he said. 

He said three militants were killed in the gunfight.

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, was also killed in the operation, the official added.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he said. 

Three militants and a soldier were killed in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. On Friday, four militants, including a former police constable, were killed in an encounter with security forces, while another surrendered, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

