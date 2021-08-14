August 14, 2021
J-K Parties Condemn Rajouri Minor's Killing

The three-year-old boy was killed after militants lobbed a grenade on the BJP leader’s residence in Rajouri district.

Outlook Web Desk 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:24 pm
J-K Parties Condemn Rajouri Minor’s Killing
Political parties denounce minor's killing in J-K. (File photo)
PTI
J-K Parties Condemn Rajouri Minor’s Killing
outlookindia.com
2021-08-14T14:24:08+05:30

The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday condemned the recent killing of a minor in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Rajouri.

A three-year-old boy was killed, while six others were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on the BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s residence in Rajouri's Khandli area on Thursday night this week.

The attack came days after two BJP leaders, including a husband and a wife were killed by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Condemning the killing of a minor, National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah said: “Violence in all its forms and manifestations brings countless miseries to people. I express my unison within the bereaved family; pray for strength to bear this inconsolable loss and fast recovery to all the others who have sustained injuries in this despicable act of violence”.

NC's vice president Omar Abdullah while denouncing the attack said the vicious circle of violence must stop now.

"I condemn the heinous and despicable act that shows contempt for innocent lives. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and be brought to justice," Omar said.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

“We unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing of a 4-year-old in a senseless attack on the family of Jasbir Singh. The attack on mainstream workers for their political affiliations is the worst violation of human rights. Such killings only add to our collective suffering,” the JKPC said on Twitter.

(With PTI inputs)

