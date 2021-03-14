J-K Government Directs Schools To Install Signboards With Tricolour: Reports

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an order directing all schools across the region to display the tricolour on their signboards, reports claimed.

According to the Times Of India, the J&K administration has also urged all schools in the Union Territory to adopt a grey and white colour scheme. Reports claimed that the local administration has issued a government order in this regard.

“Through a government order, the school education department all the heads of the institutions to install ‘signboards of a standard design with the tricolour in the background’,” TOI quoted an official spokesperson as saying.

Reports further claimed that a deputy director from the education department will be appointed to monitor the district-wise progress of schools in this regard.

“The district wise progress on this activity has to be completed by April 30 and the weekly report has to be submitted to the administrative department,” the order states.

Furthermore, chief education officers will have to submit details to the administration on how many schools have complied with the order.

