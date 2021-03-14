March 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J-K Government Directs Schools To Install Signboards With Tricolour: Reports

J-K Government Directs Schools To Install Signboards With Tricolour: Reports

The J&K education department has issued an order directing all schools to adopt a grey and white colour scheme and to instal signboards with the tricolour in the background, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 14 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J-K Government Directs Schools To Install Signboards With Tricolour: Reports
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
J-K Government Directs Schools To Install Signboards With Tricolour: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-03-14T12:13:48+05:30

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an order directing all schools across the region to display the tricolour on their signboards, reports claimed.

According to the Times Of India, the J&K administration has also urged all schools in the Union Territory to adopt a grey and white colour scheme. Reports claimed that the local administration has issued a government order in this regard.

“Through a government order, the school education department all the heads of the institutions to install ‘signboards of a standard design with the tricolour in the background’,” TOI quoted an official spokesperson as saying.

Reports further claimed that a deputy director from the education department will be appointed to monitor the district-wise progress of schools in this regard.

“The district wise progress on this activity has to be completed by April 30 and the weekly report has to be submitted to the administrative department,” the order states.

Furthermore, chief education officers will have to submit details to the administration on how many schools have complied with the order.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Caught In Action: Ghaziabad Man Spits On Rotis; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos