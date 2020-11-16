ITBP Honours 5-Year-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Wins Internet

Remember the 5-year-old boy who broke the internet after his salute video went viral? Almost a month after a video of Nawang Namgyal saluting Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh was shared widely on social media, the paramilitary force has posted another inspiring video of the boy.

"Happy and inspiring again...Nawang Namgyal, the five years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh," ITBP said while posting a video of the boy in a custom made ITBP uniform.

Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020

Son of a school teacher, Namgyal is a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh's Chushul area.

The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

The original video, taken by an ITBP officer, shows the boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture and stance. "Do like this," an officer, not seen in the video, is heard saying. To this, Nawang Namgyal responds enthusiastically to earn a reassuring "Yeah!" from the officer.

