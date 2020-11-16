November 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ITBP Honours 5-Year-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Wins Internet

ITBP Honours 5-Year-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Wins Internet

Honouring the boy, the paramilitary force made a video of him performing the drills.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ITBP Honours 5-Year-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Wins Internet
Twitter
ITBP Honours 5-Year-Old Ladakh Boy After His Salute Video Wins Internet
outlookindia.com
2020-11-16T07:33:42+05:30

Remember the 5-year-old boy who broke the internet after his salute video went viral? Almost a month after a video of Nawang Namgyal saluting Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh was shared widely on social media, the paramilitary force has posted another inspiring video of the boy.

"Happy and inspiring again...Nawang Namgyal, the five years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh," ITBP said while posting a video of the boy in a custom made ITBP uniform.

Son of a school teacher, Namgyal is a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh's Chushul area.

The original video, taken by an ITBP officer, shows the boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture and stance. "Do like this," an officer, not seen in the video, is heard saying. To this, Nawang Namgyal responds enthusiastically to earn a reassuring "Yeah!" from the officer.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

A Staunch Leftist, Soumitra Chatterjee Spoke About Socio- Political Issues Through His Roles

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos