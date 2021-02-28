Watch: ISRO's PSLV-C5I Carrying Amazonia-1, 18 Other Satellites Lifts Off From Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organization on Sunday launched its Polar rocket PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from Sriharikota, in the first mission of the year for ISRO.
At the end of a nearly 26-hour countdown, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), over 100 km from Chennai, at around 10.24 am.
Amazonia-1, the primary satellite, is expected to be injected into orbit about 18 minutes after lift-off while the18 co-passenger payloads, including one from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), also engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be launched over the next two hours.
(With PTI inputs)
