Police Arrest Suspected ISIS Operative With Explosives In Delhi; Security Intensified In Noida

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire.

"The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha was quoted as saying by PTI

Following the arrest, security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in the wake of an alleged ISIS operative being arrested in the national capital with explosives, police said.

The ISIS operative arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell was on a bike when he was intercepted. Searches underway at several locations, the Delhi Police told news agency ANI. The IEDs recovered from the accused were defused by security forces at Ridge Road's Buddha Jayanti Park.

Vehicles and passengers moving to and fro Delhi are being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi, PTI reported.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi also sounded an alert in the state.

The DGP has asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain alert in view of the arrest and take necessary precautions, a senior official said.