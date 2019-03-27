Is Modi Going To Space? We Will Complain To EC, Says Mamata Banerjee On Mission Shakti

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct with his announcement on India acquiring anti-satellite weapon capabilities.

Terming the announcement as limitless drama, the chief minister said since Modi is not going to space there was no need for him to take credit. She also said the Trinamool Congress will approach the Election Commission to complain against the poll code violation.

Addressing the media, she said, "What was the need for Modi during the time of election to violate the model code of conduct and take the credit? Does he work there? Is he going to space?"

Sharpening her attack she opined that the press conference regarding Mission Shakti should have been done by the DRDO, not the Prime Minister who has not addressed the media ever in his tenure.

"Scientists should have announced it, it is their credit. Modi ji has never met the press otherwise in his tenure. We will go to the Election Commission to complain against this. Anyway, only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn't necessary as it was lying there since a long time and it is the prerogative of scientists to decide when they want to do it," Banerjee added.

Her remarks came after the Prime Minister on Wednesday announced that India's anti-satellite weapon A-SAT has successfully destroyed a live satellite on a low earth orbit, joining a group of three countries - the US, Russia and China - with such capability.

"India has entered its name as an elite space power. It is the fourth country to achieve this feat after the US, Russia and China. The 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, which was completed successfully within three minutes of the launch," he said in an address to the nation.

The Prime Minister said India has enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, and navigation.

(Agencies)