Is Government Offering A Loan of Up To Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme?

A message claiming that the government is offering a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ is doing rounds on social media. The message mentions the name of the website as ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’.

Taking advantage of the fact that many people are often on the lookout for loan schemes, the website claims that people in need of money for new business ventures can avail the benefits of the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, after the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in to confirm the authenticity of the claim, it was found that the government has made no such announcement. PIB added that the website is fake.

The fake website is also asking for personal information and bank account details to acquire the loan.

PIB debunked the fake claim and tweeted, "Claim: – On a website it is being claimed that under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana’, a consumer can apply for a loan of up to 1 – 2 lakh rupees. #PIBFactcheck: – This website is fake. No website like ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ is being run by the central government,”

