February 24, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Is Government Offering A Loan of Up To Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme?

Is Government Offering A Loan of Up To Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme?

The website 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan' claims that people in need of money for new business ventures can avail the benefits of the scheme launched by PM Modi.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Is Government Offering A Loan of Up To Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme?
Representational image.
PTI
Is Government Offering A Loan of Up To Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme?
outlookindia.com
2021-02-24T13:02:28+05:30

A message claiming that the government is offering a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ is doing rounds on social media. The message mentions the name of the website as ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’.

Taking advantage of the fact that many people are often on the lookout for loan schemes, the website claims that people in need of money for new business ventures can avail the benefits of the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, after the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in to confirm the authenticity of the claim, it was found that the government has made no such announcement. PIB added that the website is fake.

The fake website is also asking for personal information and bank account details to acquire the loan.

PIB debunked the fake claim and tweeted, "Claim: – On a website it is being claimed that under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana’, a consumer can apply for a loan of up to 1 – 2 lakh rupees. #PIBFactcheck: – This website is fake. No website like ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ is being run by the central government,”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Asaduddin Owaisi To Address First Bengal Rally Tomorrow

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Loans Fake News National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos