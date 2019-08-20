P Chidambaram Moves SC After Delhi HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail In INX Media Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of former minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in money laundering cases related to INX Media scam.

The Court also declined interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court.

Justice Sunil Gaur denied relief to Chidambaram.

"Both the petitions (in CBI and ED case) are dismissed," said Justice Gaur.

The court said facts reveal that Chidambaram is the kingpin, the key conspirator in the INX Media case. It said that the court is of prima facie opinion that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram is required for an effective investigation in the case.

After the court pronounced the verdict, Chidambaram discussed with senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid the situation. Sibal was asked by a Supreme Court official to place Chidambaram's petition before Registrar (judicial) who will take call for putting it before the Chief Justice of India.

Sibal, representing Chidambaram said, "We will mention the matter before the Supreme Court tomorrow (Wednesday) morning."

After the high court denied him relief, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, sought a stay on the operation of the order for three days, which the court denied.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Chidambaram's bail plea on the ground that his custodial interrogation was required as he was evasive during questioning.

Both the probe agencies had contended that during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister, FIPB clearance was granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

ED contended that the companies in which money was transferred are directly or indirectly controlled by Chidambaram's son, Karti, and they have a reason to believe that the FIPB approval was granted to INX Media on his son's intervention.

The high court had on July 25, 2018, granted interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram in both the cases and it was extended from time to time.

The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had in 2018 lodged the money laundering case in this regard.

