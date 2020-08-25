August 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Interpol Issues Red Notice Against Nirav Modi's Wife In PNB Fraud Case

Interpol Issues Red Notice Against Nirav Modi's Wife In PNB Fraud Case

The ED has charged Ami Modi for conspiring and money laundering with her husband and jeweller Nirav Modi apart from his uncle Mehul Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

PTI 25 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Interpol Issues Red Notice Against Nirav Modi's Wife In PNB Fraud Case
File Photo
Interpol Issues Red Notice Against Nirav Modi's Wife In PNB Fraud Case
outlookindia.com
2020-08-25T14:47:01+05:30

An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Once such a notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192-member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Ami Modi is stated to have left country soon after the alleged bank fraud case came into light in 2018.

The ED has charged Ami Modi for conspiring and money laundering with her husband and jeweller Nirav Modi apart from his uncle Mehul Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nirav Modi (49), is currently lodged in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March, 2019 and is currently fighting extradition to India.

He has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court early this year and the court had also ordered confiscation of his assets.

The ED has already confiscated about Rs 329 crore of his linked properties.

The businessman, Choksi and others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges in connection with an over USD 2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai.

Similar Interpol notices have been earlier been issued against Nirav Modi's younger brother Nehal Modi and sister Purvi Modi.

Next Story >>

‘Apology Is A Magical Word,’ Says SC As It Reserves Order In Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Nirav Modi UK Money laundering Extradition Interpol National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×