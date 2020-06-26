June 26, 2020
Poshan
International Passenger Flights Remain Suspended Till July 15: Government

The restriction will not be applicable to cargo operations and flights specially approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Outlook Web Bureau
International Passenger Flights Remain Suspended Till July 15: Government
A passenger waits in the lounge area of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport before his domestic travel, in Mumbai.
PTI Photo
International Passenger Flights Remain Suspended Till July 15: Government
outlookindia.com
2020-06-26T17:28:20+0530
The central government extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 15 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of July 15, 2020," said a circular released by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, the restriction will not be applicable to cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA.

Further, international scheduled flights may be allowed by competent authority on selected routes on case to case basis. 

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the Central government.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months.

(With PTI inputs)

