Ink thrown At AAP Leader Sanjay Singh In Hathras

The ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation in the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gang-raped.

The accused man was immediately held, the local police said, while AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the UP government over the attack on Singh.

When Singh was about to speak to media persons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI dalal wapas jao".

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding some protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that took place across the country earlier this year. The UP Police had earlier sought a ban on the organization.

Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident. Visuals of the occurrence soon surfaced on the electronic media.

In Delhi, CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government. They made 14 FIRs against you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, so they got you attacked today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you're on the right track.”

à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ UP à¤¸à¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤«à¤¼ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ª à¤¨à¤¿à¤¡à¤° à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ



à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ª à¤ªà¤° 14 FIR à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ, à¤¦à¤«à¤¼à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤° à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤² à¤ÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¿à¤°à¤«à¤¼à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ UP à¤¸à¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤ à¥ÂÂÂ à¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤¬à¤¦à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ



à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤²à¤¬ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ª à¤¸à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ https://t.co/ANqmR0kZOO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2020

Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine