Indo-China Border Row: Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh Win-Win Situation, Says Army Chief

Terming the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as a “win-win situation” Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said that the entire process ended with a "very good result".

Last week, Indian and Chinese armies carried out a “synchronised” disengagement of frontline troops along the banks of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh putting an end to a nine-month-long military standoff.

However, Gen Naravane also stressed that there are strategies in place to address other pending issues in the region.

He further said that while there were no signs of an "overt collusion" between China and Pakistan during the Ladakh stand-off, India also caters to a long-term strategy for not a two, but a two-and-half front war. By “half front”, he was referring to internal security.

Gen Naravane further said that right from the beginning of the standoff, all sections of the Indian side worked together.

"We were all in it together. We had our plan chalked out which we had discussed on what should be the way forward. Whatever has panned out, has happened as a result of that. What we have achieved so far is very good," Naravane said at a webinar organised by Vivekanada International Foundation.

The advice which was given by National Security Adviser also came in extremely handy and his insight into strategic level affairs definitely helped us chalk out our response, the Army chief said.

"As a result of this whole approach, this disengagement has taken place. I think it is a very good end result. It is a win-win situation. For any agreement to last, both sides should feel that they have achieved something. I think a good outcome that has resulted out of the 10 rounds of talks which have taken place so far," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine