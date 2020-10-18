IndiGo Introduces Rs 100 Service Fee For Check-In At Airport Counters

IndiGo has started charging a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters effective from 17 October 2020, the airline said in a statement.
The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.
"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.
"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it said yesterday.
The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.
Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.
