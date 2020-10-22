October 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  IndiGo Celebrates Durga Puja At Six Airports, Staff Dresses In Traditional Attires

IndiGo Celebrates Durga Puja At Six Airports, Staff Dresses In Traditional Attires

Special Bengali food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin, which will be available exclusively on flights from Kolkata for travel dates between Oct 21 to 27 Oct

PTI 22 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IndiGo Celebrates Durga Puja At Six Airports, Staff Dresses In Traditional Attires
IndiGo celebrates Durga Puja at six airports
PTI photo
IndiGo Celebrates Durga Puja At Six Airports, Staff Dresses In Traditional Attires
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T16:06:01+05:30

IndiGo on Thursday said it is celebrating Durga Puja through Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at six airports from October 21 to 27.

These six stations are Kolkata, Silchar, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Agartala and Jorhat, IndiGo said in a press release.

"In addition, special Bengali food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin, which will be available exclusively on flights from Kolkata for travel dates between on October 21 to 27 October," the airline said.

The carrier said this celebration is part of its "India by IndiGo" campaign that promotes diverse Indian culture.

"The (Oct 21-Oct 27) festivities will include Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at the airport, while the staff will be dressed in traditional Puja clothes and boarding gate and inflight announcements will be made in Bengali," the airline said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Two Ponds Earmarked For Idol Immersion In Bengal: Pollution Board

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kolkata Durga puja pandal Durga Puja/ Navratri/ Dussehra Indigo Airways National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos