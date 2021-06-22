India's Fresh Covid Cases Drop Below 50,000, First In 3 Month

India reported 42,640 new cases in the last 24 hours, the daily cases is less than 50,000 in 91 days. The country's active caseload declines to 6,62,521; less than 7 lakh cases after 79 days.

India logged a record 85 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations on June 21, even as the second wave of infections wanes across the country. The country ranks 19th among the world’s 30 most populous countries in terms of vaccine doses per 100 population, as of June 19.

According to the data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far, the Health Ministry said.

Cumulatively, 28.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

The active cases have further declined to 6,62,521, comprising 2.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.49 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 40,366 cases has been recorded in the caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,64,360 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 39,40,72,142, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 2.56 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.21 per cent.

Recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for 40 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,89,26,038, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine