India's First Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Kerala

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said Thursday. The patient is a student of Wuhan University.
The patient tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital, the ministry said. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said
The outbreak of novel Coronavirus has taken a heavy toll in China where atleast 170 people have died of the virus till Thursday, with 7,711 confirmed cases.
The Indian government has taken several precautions to contain and prevent the spread of the disease. The passengers coming from China are subjected to thermal screening as a precautionary measure. The government has also appealed to those who have returned from China after January 1 to report to state-run hospitals if they are suffering from cough and mild fever.
Novel coronavirus belongs to the coronavirus family that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city of China and is suspected to have spread as far as the United States.
Several people, who had exhibited the symptoms of the disease, have been put in isolation and are being closely monitored. At least 27 persons are under observation in Maharashtra and as a precautionary measure 10 of them have been quarantined.
(With PTI Inputs)
