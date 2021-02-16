India's Fight Against Covid-19 Is Inspiring The World: PM Modi

Addressing a virtual gathering on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's fight against Covid-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemic other countries worried about the country's situation.

India is following a human-centric approach to furthering global good, which is based on healthy balanced welfare and well-being, he said, virtually delivering the valedictory address to 'Heartfulness Practitioners' on the platinum jubilee celebrations of Heartfulness Institute of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

"At the beginning of this (Covid-19) pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation. But today India's against corona (coronavirus) is inspiring the entire world...India is following a human-centric approach to furthering global good", PM said.

India has undertaken among the world's largest public welfare programmes in the last six years and these efforts are aimed at giving the poor a life of dignity and opportunity, he said.

With inputs from PTI

