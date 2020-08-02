August 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India's COVID-19 Tally Soars Past 17-lakh Mark With Over 11 Lakh Recoveries

India's COVID-19 Tally Soars Past 17-lakh Mark With Over 11 Lakh Recoveries

India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 17,50,723 on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh.

PTI 02 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India's COVID-19 Tally Soars Past 17-lakh Mark With Over 11 Lakh Recoveries
A health worker arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata.
PTI Photo
India's COVID-19 Tally Soars Past 17-lakh Mark With Over 11 Lakh Recoveries
outlookindia.com
2020-08-02T10:39:05+05:30

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.  

The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll due to the COVID-19 climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 65.44 per cent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13 pc, the data stated.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,98,21,831 samples have been tested up to August 1 with 4,63,172 samples being tested on Saturday. 

Next Story >>

Indian, Chinese Commanders To Hold Talks Today On Further Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos