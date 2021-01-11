India Records 16,311 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Lowest In 7.5 Months

India's Covid-19 case tally rose to 1,04,66,595 with 16,311 new infections -- the lowest in around six-and-half months, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

Coronavirus recoveries in India have increased to 1,00,92,909, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.43 per cent.

The death toll reached 1,51,160 with 161 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months, the data updated at 8 am showed. This puts the case fatality rate at 1.44 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,17,55,831 samples have been tested so far with 6,59,209 samples being tested on Sunday.

With PTI inputs

