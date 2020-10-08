October 08, 2020
Corona
Launching a jan andolan campaign to impart information regarding Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to follow social distancing norms.

PTI 08 October 2020
‘India’s Coronavirus Fight Is People Driven,’ Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a Jan Andolan Campaign to fight Covid-19.
Twitter: @narendramodi
India’s fight against coronavirus is people driven and gains its strength from its healthcare warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow appropriate Covid-19 protocols. The Prime Minister urged the people to always follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the country will be victorious against the pandemic.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a “jan andolan” campaign to impart information about following Covid-19 protocols especially during the upcoming festival season.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi said in another tweet.

The “jan andolan” campaign involves putting up of hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to impart Covid-19 awareness, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation and distribution of pamphlets and brochures. It will also involve seeking support of local cable operators for running Covid-19 related messages and the government will launch a coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach.

