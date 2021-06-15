India's Active Covid Cases Drop Below 10 Lakhs After 75 Days; 60,471 New Cases Recorded

After having swelled up to more than 37 lakh cases in the peak second wave, India’s active coronavirus infections have dropped below the 10 lakh mark after 75 long days. India registered 60,471 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, along with 2726 Covid-19 related deaths, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday morning. With this, the national tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 29,570,881, including a related death toll of 377,031, Tuesday’s data showed.

This is for the eighth successive day that the country has seen less than 100,000 fresh infections in a day. On June 8, the Union health ministry reported 86,498 new cases from the previous 24 hours, which meant that for the first time since early April, or 66 days, the country’s cumulative positive cases rose by less than 100,000.

Meanwhile, the government-run Indian Council Medical Research said 1,751,358 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Monday, as against 1,492,152 from the preceding 24-hour period. Total 381,375,984 samples have been tested till now, as per ICMR’s latest data.

