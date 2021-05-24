May 24, 2021
Poshan
Indian Pharma Firm Panacea Biotec Starts Production Of Sputnik V Vaccines: Reports

Panacea Biotech is expected to produce 100 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine every year.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 3:47 pm
Sputnik V is the third Covid-19 vaccine to receive emergency use approval in India
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine on Monday reportedly announced that Indian pharma firm Panacea Biotec has started producing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

According to Reuters, Panacea Biotech is expected to produce 100 million Sputnik V doses every year.

This development comes days after the Delhi High Court rapped the Centre for refusing to grant permission to Panacea Biotec for the production of the vaccines. The Centre had claimed that if permitted, the vaccines produced in India will be exported to other countries.

