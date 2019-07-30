﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Soldier Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri

Soldier Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri

Defence sources said the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian positions in the Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Soldier Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri
34-year-old Naik Krishan Lal was killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
ANI/Twitter
Soldier Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri
outlookindia.com
2019-07-30T18:34:13+0530

An Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistan's army posts and casualties of its soldiers, they said.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal (34) was killed, the officials said.

"The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district today," Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the Indian Army responded strongly and effectively.

"Heavy damage to Pakistan army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers were inflicted by our troops," he added.

Anand described Lal as a "brave, highly motivated and sincere" soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the PRO said.

Lal hailed from Akhnoor district's Ghagriyal village. He is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi, he said.

Pakistani troops also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of north Kashmir, the officials said.

This is the third such violation in as many days.

On Monday, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district.

A 10-day-old baby was killed and two persons injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Sunday.

 

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Defence LoC: Line of Control Ceasefire Violation India-Pakistan Tension Indian Army Pakistan Army National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : VIDEO: Drunk Man Kisses Hyderabad Cop During Bonalu Festival Celebrations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters