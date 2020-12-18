December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Indian Army 'Deliberately' Targeted UN Vehicle At LoC: Pakistan Army

Indian Army 'Deliberately' Targeted UN Vehicle At LoC: Pakistan Army

Military sources in New Delhi rejected the allegation by the Pakistan Army.

PTI 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian Army 'Deliberately' Targeted UN Vehicle At LoC: Pakistan Army
Representational image.
AFP
Indian Army 'Deliberately' Targeted UN Vehicle At LoC: Pakistan Army
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T20:30:02+05:30

The Pakistan Army on Friday accused the Indian Army of "deliberately" targeting a United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) vehicle in the Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control, an allegation dismissed by India as untrue.

The Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in the Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control. "Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two UN military observers on board," the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

“While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed,” it said.

Military sources in New Delhi rejected the allegation by the Pakistan Army.

Reports of targeting the UN vehicle are not true, they said.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hiked Fees In GGSIPU Spark Outrage, Varsity Blames Delhi Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Pakistan India United Nations Indian Army Pakistan Army Line Of Control UNO-United Nations Organisation National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos