August 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Must Become 'Atmanirbhar' By 100th Independence Day: PM Modi
75th Independence Day

India Must Become 'Atmanirbhar' By 100th Independence Day: PM Modi

The 75th Independence Day is being marked with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" that will include year-long celebrations.

Outlook Web Desk 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:13 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Must Become 'Atmanirbhar' By 100th Independence Day: PM Modi
PM Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day
PTI/File Photo
India Must Become 'Atmanirbhar' By 100th Independence Day: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-08-15T08:13:04+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day. Following the tribute, the PM hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort and addressed the nation on 75th Independence Day.

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, PM Modi said in his address.

"We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence," the prime minister said.

Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony.

People can take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.
He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19.

Pain was one of greatest tragedies of the last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Independence Day National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos