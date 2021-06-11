India Reports 91,702 new Covid-19 cases, 3,403 Deaths

India reported 91,702 new Covid-19 cases and 3,403 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu reported 16,813 positive cases, followed by Kerala (14,424) Maharashtra (12,207) and Karnataka (11,042).

The country has so far vaccinated a total number of 2,46,085,649 people. 32,74,672 people were vaccinated on Thursday.

The test positivity rate (positive cases per every 100 tests) stood at 4.48 per cent.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine