June 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Reports 91,702 new Covid-19 cases, 3,403 Deaths

India Reports 91,702 new Covid-19 cases, 3,403 Deaths

The country has so far vaccinated a total number of 2,46,085,649 people.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:17 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Reports 91,702 new Covid-19 cases, 3,403 Deaths
32,74,672 people were vaccinated on Thursday.
(File Photo)
India Reports 91,702 new Covid-19 cases, 3,403 Deaths
outlookindia.com
2021-06-11T10:17:14+05:30

India reported 91,702 new Covid-19 cases and 3,403 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu reported 16,813 positive cases, followed by Kerala (14,424) Maharashtra (12,207) and Karnataka (11,042).

The country has so far vaccinated a total number of 2,46,085,649 people. 32,74,672 people were vaccinated on Thursday.

The test positivity rate (positive cases per every 100 tests) stood at 4.48 per cent.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Assam CM Asks Immigrant Muslims To Control Population

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India COVID-19 Covid Second Wave Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos