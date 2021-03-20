India Reports 40,953 New Covid-19 Cases, The Highest Single-Day Spike In 111 Days

Amid the Centre urging states to ramp up Covid-19 testing to contain the spread of the virus, India on Friday reported 40,953 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, officials said.

According to the Union health ministry, Friday’s increase has pushed the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,55,284.

The development comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging authorities to put an end to the emerging second peak of the pandemic.

Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,07,332, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,24,31,517 samples have been tested up to March 19 with 10,60,971 samples being tested on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine