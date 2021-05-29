India Records 1,73,790 New Covid Cases, Lowest Daily Rise In 45 Days

India on Friday recorded 1,73,790, new coronavirus cases which is the lowest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in the last 45 days. With the cases reported on Friday India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,77,29,247, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity further declined to 8.36 per cent, remaining below 10 per cent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84 per cent, it said.

Also, 20,80,048 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 34,11,19,909, the ministry said.

The active cases have further reduced to 22,28,724, comprising 8.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90. 80 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,51,78,011 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

(With PTI inputs.)

