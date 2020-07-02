India Records Over 19,000 Coronavirus Cases, 434 Deaths In 24 Hours

With 434 people succumbing to coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 death toll rose to 17,834 while the total tally climbed to 6,04,641 after 19,148 new cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 2,26,947 while 3,59,860 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.