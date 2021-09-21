Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
India Records Lowest Active Cases In 184 Days

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:38 am

India logged 26,115 new cases of Covid-19 infections taking the total tally of the country to 3,35,04,534, while the active cases declined to 3,09,575, the lowest in 184 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate from the viral infection was recorded at 97.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India's cases mounted at two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

