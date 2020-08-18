August 18, 2020
Corona
India Records 55,079 Covid Cases In Single Day; Tally Crosses 27-lakh Mark

The death toll due to Coronavirus climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

PTI 18 August 2020
A medic holds a new-born baby of a COVID-19 patient at CWG Village COVID care centre, during Unlock 3.0, near Akshardham in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
2020-08-18T10:26:47+05:30

A spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on Tuesday just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate stands at 1.92 per cent. There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.91 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 19,77,779.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.  

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested till August 17 with 8,99,864 samples being tested on Monday. 

