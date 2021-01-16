January 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India-Nepal Ties Driven By People: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India-Nepal Ties Driven By People: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India-Nepal ties offer ‘limitless potential’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after meeting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in Delhi on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India-Nepal Ties Driven By People: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali
Twitter: @rajnathsingh
India-Nepal Ties Driven By People: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T14:16:38+05:30
Also read

India-Nepal ties are not limited to the governments of both countries and the bilateral ties are in fact driven by the people of both the nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
Rajnath Singh made the comments after meeting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in Delhi and added that the bilateral ties offer “limitless potential”.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today. India's relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of the both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is on a three-day visit to India and is being accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. On Friday, Gyawali held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories -- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh -- as part of Nepal.

In their talks, Gyawali and Jaishankar on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen ties in key areas of connectivity, trade and energy. 

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid Vaccines Are 'Sanjivani' In Fight Against Pandemic: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajnath Singh India-Nepal/Nepal National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos