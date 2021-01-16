India-Nepal Ties Driven By People: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Also read In An Attempt To Fix Frayed Ties, Nepal Foreign Minister To Visit India Today

India-Nepal ties are not limited to the governments of both countries and the bilateral ties are in fact driven by the people of both the nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh made the comments after meeting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in Delhi and added that the bilateral ties offer “limitless potential”.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today. India's relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of the both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today. India's relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of the both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential. pic.twitter.com/zFAMsz1Isz — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 16, 2021

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is on a three-day visit to India and is being accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. On Friday, Gyawali held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories -- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh -- as part of Nepal.

In their talks, Gyawali and Jaishankar on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen ties in key areas of connectivity, trade and energy.

