India Logs 37,875 New Covid-19 Cases, 369 Deaths

Active Covid-19 cases in India logged declined to 3,91,256 on Wednesday after the country logged in 37,875 new cases. At the moment, the total tally of cases to stands at 3,30,96,718,.

The country also logged 369 deaths, bringing the total death to 4,41,411, according to the data updated by Union Health Ministry data at 8 am on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.



(With inputs from PTI)

