'India Exposing True Colours Of Those Protecting, Financing Terrorists': PM Modi's Veiled Attack On Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India stood strongly against terrorism and was exposing the "true colours" of those horbouring and financing terrorists, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi said India is battling terror with great strength, and will not support any country that shelters and finances terrorism.

"We will expose before the world all exporters of terror. We, together with other countries of the world, will fight those sheltering terrorism, financing and exporting terrorism. We are presenting their true colours in front of the world."

He said neighbouring countries -- Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka -- have been victims of the terror attacks.

"So when India is fighting against terrorism, we are playing our role on the world stage," he said.

He greeted Afghanistan that is going to celebrate its 100 years of Independence after four days.

The prime minister spoke on a range of other subjects, including the abrogation of Article 370, the Triple Talaq Act, economy and tourism.

(With inputs from IANS)