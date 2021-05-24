India Logs 2.2 Lakh New Covid Cases, Infections Continue To Dip For 8th Consecutive Day

Reporting a steady decline in the number of daily coronavirus infections, India logged 2,22,315 new cases and 4,454 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, the country’s Covid caseload stands at 2.6 crore while the national death toll has risen to 3,03,720.

India’s active caseload stands at 27,20,716, according to Union health ministry data.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine