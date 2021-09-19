Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

A minister in the earlier Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is a ‘Congressman’.

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’
Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.(image: punjabassembly.nic)

Trending

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T14:33:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 2:33 pm

Throwing his weight behind the Congress high command, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa—who is being touted among the probables for Punjab CM’s chair on Sunday said he has never hankered after posts.

A minister in the former cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh said he or his family "never hankers for any post".

"You are talking to a Congressman,"he replied over query of his name being in the list of probables.

In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh, he then added, "A chief minister remains (in his post) only till the time when his party, people of the state stand by him".

Congress veteran Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and had said that he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Asked how soon can one expect the name of new CLP leader to be announced, Randhawa said, "We have authorized Congress president in this regard."

He said the party senior leadership has not only to talk to the MLAs, but other stalwarts too before finalizing the name.

Asked why so much time is being taken to announce the CLP leader, he said, "If you have to make a village sarpanch, sometimes it takes 20 days to decide".

However, he assured the new CLP leader's name will be announced later in the day.

On Amarinder Singh saying he felt humiliated, Randhawa replied, "So far, the BJP has changed five chief ministers. And in the Congress too, some chief ministers have been changed. In Congress, Amarinder Singh has the maximum tenure of nine-and-half years as chief minister. The honour he got, I think no other chief minister got so much."

To a question over what caused differences with Amarinder Singh, he said, "When we felt that promises which were made… and elections were near and the Congress high-command and we too felt worried".

Randhawa had earlier this year joined hands with Navjot Singh Sidhu, and had targeted his own government over alleged failure to fulfil the promises made in the run-up to the 2017 polls including those related to the sacrilege incidents (in 2015).

On Amarinder Singh's outbursts against Navjot Singh Sidhu after he resigned as chief minister, Randhawa termed it as "unfortunate" that a senior leader had used such words.

"I think it is unfortunate that such words have been used against Punjab Congress chief by a senior leader," he said.

"Even when there were differences with Amarinder Singh since April 26, but you must have never heard me speak any word against him in a disrespectful manner," said Randhawa.

"Even today, I consider him like a father," said the Jails and Cooperation minister in the outgoing cabinet of Amarinder Singh.

"...Till the time we (Amarinder Singh and Randhawa) were together, you saw that I was very close to him. When he hurt me, then I followed my conscience," Randhawa said.

The names of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, the party's current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are doing the rounds.

The 79-year-old Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress' powerful regional satraps, had put in his papers after speaking to the Congress president and shortly before a crucial meeting of the CLP here on Saturday evening.

He had later launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a "total disaster". (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Captain Amarinder Singh Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunil Jakhar Chandigarh Punjab Punjab Assembly election 2022 Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

Ashes, Bones And A Long Wait For Justice

Congress Ship Caught In Punjab Swirl, Gehlot Urges Captain To Listen To His ‘Inner Voice’

Himachal Regiment, Imported Apples And Compensation For Saving Forests: Congress Flags Many Issues For President Kovind

Unable To Connect Internet In UP’s Amethi, Smriti Irani Blames ‘Gandhi Family’ Of No Development

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

‘Event Is Over’: Rahul Chides Centre Over Decreasing Inoculations Following Covid-19 Vaccination Record

Gujarat ATS And Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Iranian Consignment With Huge Drug Stock, 7 Crew Members Arrested

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

Prima Facie Indicates Anil Deshmukh Received Rs 4.7 Crore: Court

Prima Facie Indicates Anil Deshmukh Received Rs 4.7 Crore: Court

Mystery Continues Over New Punjab CM; CLP Meeting Deferred

Mystery Continues Over New Punjab CM; CLP Meeting Deferred

PM Modi To Take Decision On Continuing Infrastructure Investment In Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

PM Modi To Take Decision On Continuing Infrastructure Investment In Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

Read More from Outlook

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Harish Manav / In the race for CM, there has been an influx of MLAs from Sunil Jakhar's house since morning, while the meeting of MLAs is also going on at Sukhjinder Randhawa's house. It is believed that Jakhar could be the Chief Minister as a Hindu face, while Randhawa could be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Outlook Web Desk / A minister in the earlier Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is a ‘Congressman’.

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / First of Outlook’s six-part series that capture the horror and heartbreak at Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh a year ago.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement