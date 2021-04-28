In Pics: Public Park In Delhi Turns Into Cremation Ground As Bodies Pile Up

With the load on Covid-designated crematoria rising exponentially, new pyre platforms are being set up in public parks in south-east Delhi. Pyres have started burning at the ground as bodies pile up across the city and designated crematoriums struggle to keep pace.

According to The Hindu, a worker said, “On Saturday, there were 27 bodies and on Sunday there were over 30 till 5 p.m. With the surge in COVID-related deaths, we were getting short on space... We are hopeful of managing the situation better with the 20 new platforms being built in the park. At present, we are operating from 6 a.m. to midnight.”

“Another 50 platforms may come up in the remaining part of the park,” said Shyam Kumar, a contractor who has been assigned by the South civic body to build the 20 platforms.

The three municipal corporations are desperately searching for more sites to cater to the additional rush as several crematoriums are operating on a day-and-night basis.

According to reports, at least, 50 new platforms are being constructed in the green space area near the Sarai Kale Khan Cremation facility in Delhi and around 20 platforms are being set up in the parking lot of the Ghazipur cremation facility.

India on Tuesday recorded 319,435 Covid-19 cases and 2,764 deaths. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

