‘In Naya J&K We Get Locked Up In Our Homes’: Omar Abdullah Claims Family Put Under House Arrest

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed that he and his father, Farooq Abdullah, have been “locked up” at their residences in Gupkar Road.

Omar further alleged that his sister and her children have also been put under house arrest.

“This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well,” Omar tweeted.

While the Srinagar Police did not confirm or deny the NC leader’s allegations, officials announced that since today marks the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, “movement of VIPs/protected persons has been discouraged”.

“Today is 2nd Anniversary of dreaded Lethpora Terror incident. There shall be NO ROP on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/ProtectedPersons has been discouraged and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today (sic),” the Srinagar Police tweeted.

On Saturday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was not allowed to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq.

Mushtaq was killed in an ‘encounter’ on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 31 last year.

In a video uploaded by Mehbooba on her Twitter handle, she can be heard asking police personnel as to why she was not being allowed to visit Mushtaq’s family.

Athar Mushtaq, along with Ajaz Maqbool Ganai and Zubair Ahmad Lone, were killed by security personnel in an encounter in 2020.

However, the families of the deceased have alleged that the encounters were fake. The slain youth were buried more than 100 km away from their homes in Sonmarg. Most militants have been buried far from their homes under the new policy.



