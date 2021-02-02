In First 'Cow Cabinet', MP Govt Decides To Clean Offices With ‘Gau Mutra’ Phenyl Only

In a bizarre order, the Madhya Pradesh government offices will now be cleaned with phenyl made of cow urine only.

The order issued on Saturday by the state’s General Administration Department (GAD) announced that all government offices have to replace chemically-made phenyl with cow urine phenyl to clean the premises.

The decision was taken in the first 'cow cabinet' that was created in November, yoking together six departments — animal husbandry, agriculture, panchayat, forests, home and revenue — and becoming the first such step in the country.

According to the animal husbandry department minister Prem Singh Patel, the move is aimed to promote the setting up of bottling plant of cow urine and to set up factories of cow phenyl. "We generated the demand before production. Now, people will not leave the non-milking cows abandoned. This will improve the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh," he was quoted as saying by a national daily.

