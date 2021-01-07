In A Progressive Move, Western Railways Runs A Freight Train With An All-Female Guard And Crew

In a progressive move towards gender equality and women empowerment, the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway created history by running a freight train (TVSG/MB 28764) with all-female guard and crew.

Loco Pilot Kumkum Nagendra, Assistant Loco Pilot Udita Verma and Goods Guard Aakanksha Ray took charge of the train on Tuesday.

The trio became the first-ever all-women crew to run a freight train in the history of Indian Railways.

"Prepared for any task, ready to accomplish! A freight train was run with all Women Crew ie lady Loco Pilot, Astt Loco Pilot & Guard from Vasai Road to Vadodara on WR on 5th January 2021." the Western Railways said in a tweet.

One more step towards gender equality and women empowerment:



Today Mumbai Central Div of Western Railway created history by running a freight train (TVSG/MB 28764) with all-female guard and crew from Vasai Rd. till Vadodara.@drmbct @WesternRly @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/4UW4eHXG42 — Vineet Abhishek, IRTS (@vabhis) January 5, 2021

The move comes days after the Indian Railways started increasing the number of women in its workforce.

There are more than 13 lakh railway workers employed in the Indian Railways, out of which there are more than one lakh women.

