Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  In a Boost For Uddhav Thackeray, BVA With 3 MLAs Backs Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance

In a Boost For Uddhav Thackeray, BVA With 3 MLAs Backs Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance

Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the BVA with three legislators has decided to throw its weight behind the MVA.

IANS 27 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
In a Boost For Uddhav Thackeray, BVA With 3 MLAs Backs Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance
Udhhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar (in front row) during the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs at the Grand Hyatt.
In a Boost For Uddhav Thackeray, BVA With 3 MLAs Backs Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance
outlookindia.com
2019-11-27T16:29:46+0530

A day before his swearing-in, Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray got a boost when a Palghar-based party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) joined the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA), a top leader said here on Wednesday.

In a statement, former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the BVA with three legislators has decided to throw its weight behind the MVA. The three legislators are Hitendra Thakur, his son Kshitij Thakur and Rajesh Patil.

The new joining takes the MVA strength to 169, in the 288-member assembly, said Chavan.

Starting his political career with the Congress over four decades ago, the 6-time MLA Hitendra Thakur later formed his own political outfit which has been lording over the Palghar region.

The BVA wields total control over the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and these twin towns - barely 25 km north of Mumbai - rank as the fifth-largest in the state and fastest-growing urban conglomerate in India.

Once a staunch political rival of Shiv Sena, the BVA has largely remained unallied though it had supported the BJP after the election results were announced on October 24.

Following the unilateral support extended to MVA, the BVA could now be a contender for a ministerial post, according to party sources.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Ashok Chavan Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance Maharashtra Elections 2019 National
Next Story : Should You Pay For Higher Education, And How Much?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement